UPDATE: Employee shot during store robbery in California neighborhood

The robbery and shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at a market at 22nd and Kentucky Streets. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of a neighborhood market was shot during a robbery in Louisville's California neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The shooting was reported just before 6:45 p.m. at 22nd and Kentucky Streets. That's near Victory Park.

When officers arrived they found a man who works at the store with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe he was shot when three men attempted to rob the store.

Police are not sure if any customers were in the market at the time of the robbery. Detectives are working to determine if any cash or items were stolen during the robbery.

There have been no arrests. The LMPD Robbery Unit will continue their investigation.

