Councilman David James elected President of Louisville Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Councilman David James was elected President of the Louisville Metro Council on Thursday.

“In 2018 we will need to reach across the aisle, pull up our sleeves and work together not as political parties but as one body – Louisville Metro Council!” said James.

The vote was unanimous, a statement from the Louisville Metro Council said.

“To my colleagues I want to say thank you to each of you for your vote tonight and your commitment to making our city a better place for our constituents. Each of you represent every person in our city and I know from working with each of you that you are dedicated to expressing yourselves passionately as you represent your constituents and that’s one of the things I love so much about each of you,” James said in a statement. “This past year we came together to do some great things for our city.”

A statement issued by Louisville Metro Council said:

The President concluded by asking for the community’s help in the coming year. “So, while we tackle all of these issues and many more, I ask the community to pray for us and I ask that we pray for each other, that we are able to find solutions to our challenges and peace in our hearts as we work together passionately to make Louisville Metro a better place for all of our citizens, in all geographic areas and in all neighborhoods so that no one is left behind and every one throughout our city has the same opportunities to prosper, have a good education, enjoy good health, be safe and live in peace.”

David James was elected to the Metro Council in November of 2010. He serves the neighborhoods of Algonquin, California, Limerick, Old Louisville, Park Hill, Russell, St. Joseph, Shelby Park, Smoketown-Jackson, Taylor-Berry, University, and the Central Business District.

James replaces former Metro Council President David Yates.

Metro Council Clerk H. Stephen Ott was unanimously reelected. Ott has served as Council Clerk since 2013.

