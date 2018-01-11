Murray State to host exhibit for artist Peri Schwartz

Murray State University's department of art & design and University Galleries announced paintings, drawings and print creations by the internationally-recognized artist Peri Schwartz will be featured in a new on-campus exhibit.

Schwartz’s primary subject has been the interior of her own studio within the last decade.

The history of each image is often visible in the traces of grid lines or the ghosts of objects she has decided to reposition.

The event is free and the art will be displayed Jan. 16 through Feb. 26 in a show split between the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery and the Curris Center Gallery.

