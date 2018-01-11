Kindred Healthcare support center opens in downtown Louisville

Local leaders, including Mayor Fischer, were on hand for the building's ribbon cutting on Thursday. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

The new facility is located off S 4th Street. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kindred Healthcare's downtown Louisville footprint is growing.

The company's new 147,000 square foot support center opened on Thursday.

The new facility, which is located off South 4th Street, was built to accommodate Kindred employees who work just blocks away in the Kauffman Building.

The campus features a 300-seat auditorium, fitness center and work spaces for Kindred employees who come to Louisville from across the country.

