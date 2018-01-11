Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Heritage Christian (Dyer) 41
E. Central 56, Franklin Co. 41
Greensburg 69, Batesville 61
Heritage Christian 86, Indpls Herron 44
Indpls Tindley 89, Indpls International 58
Mishawaka 59, Jimtown 21
Munster 48, Highland 41
Penn 64, Glenn 40
S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, S. Bend Clay 54
S. Bend Washington 60, S. Bend Adams 52
S. Central (Elizabeth) 84, Cannelton 28
Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 39
Triton 44, Bethany Christian 35
Vincennes 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 36
|Allen County Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Heritage 61, Bluffton 43
Jay Co. 47, Adams Central 39
|Clerc Classic
|Pool Play
Indiana Deaf 66, American School for the Deaf, Conn. 39
|Johnson County Tournament
|Consolation
Whiteland 66, Edinburgh 56
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Central Noble 64, Fremont 41
Churubusco 63, Garrett 37
Prairie Hts. 51, Hamilton 26
|Southern Indiana Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Ev. Central 63, Ev. Reitz 57
Ev. North 81, Ev. Mater Dei 78, OT
|Semifinal
Ev. Bosse 79, Ev. Memorial 66
Ev. Harrison 68, Castle 62
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lowell vs. Hebron, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrean 53, Calumet 32
Attica 53, Southmont 33
Avon 70, Decatur Central 31
Beech Grove 52, University 40
Benton Central 63, Delphi 50
Bethany Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 24
Bethesda Christian 60, Indpls Brebeuf 34
Blue River 49, Northeastern 43, OT
Boone Grove 59, Wheeler 27
Brownstown 42, Hauser 22
Carroll (Flora) 35, Western 33
Center Grove 46, Indpls N. Central 43, OT
Clay City 52, Bloomfield 39
Crawford Co. 67, W. Washington 52
Crothersville 75, Edinburgh 45
Crown Point 47, Munster 37
Dubois 40, Barr-Reeve 21
Franklin 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 51
Frankton 58, Tipton 55
Gibson Southern 74, Tecumseh 53
Greensburg 60, Columbus East 50
Greenwood Christian 76, Indpls Irvington 35
Griffith 55, Hammond Clark 22
Hagerstown 29, Cambridge City 18
Heritage Hills 53, Perry Central 40
Horizon Christian 61, Southside Christian 20
Huntington North 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 53
Indpls HomeSchool 75, Gary 21st Century 43
Indpls Pike 81, Franklin Central 42
Indpls Roncalli 65, Indian Creek 49
Lafayette Catholic 50, Clinton Prairie 34
Lake Station 57, Washington Twp. 43
Lanesville 68, Rock Creek Academy 44
Lapel 53, Shenandoah 43
Lawrence North 64, Lawrence Central 24
Madison 31, Corydon 24
Madison Shawe 45, Milan 37
McCutcheon 53, Sheridan 40
Mishawaka 70, Jimtown 38
Mishawaka Christian 39, Lakeland Christian 30
Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend Riley 43
Mitchell 73, Eastern (Greene) 23
Mooresville 50, Bloomington South 43
Muncie Burris 52, Seton Catholic 38
N. Harrison 77, Austin 29
N. Judson 75, N. Newton 23
N. Knox 75, Shoals 14
New Washington 44, Trinity Lutheran 39
Northwestern 65, Lafayette Harrison 46
Oak Hill 58, Eastbrook 27
Oregon-Davis 56, Argos 43
Orleans 47, Borden 31
Paoli 54, Springs Valley 39
Plainfield 56, Terre Haute North 47
Princeton 35, Wood Memorial 25
Rockville 44, Covington 27
Rossville 49, Tri-Central 35
S. Dearborn 44, Oldenburg 40
S. Knox 45, N. Daviess 16
S. Ripley 58, Rising Sun 32
Salem 58, Scottsburg 42
Seeger 53, Frontier 34
Shakamak 47, N. Vermillion 45
Southridge 38, S. Spencer 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Switzerland Co. 43
Southwestern (Shelby) 52, N. Decatur 43
Southwood 57, Eastern (Greentown) 32
Sullivan 44, W. Vigo 37
Tell City 47, Boonville 43
Tri 67, Anderson Prep Academy 23
Tri-County 49, Clinton Central 46
Twin Lakes 43, N. White 42
Union (Dugger) 46, Turkey Run 44
Vincennes Rivet 48, Loogootee 35
Waldron 64, S. Decatur 30
Washington 39, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 21
White River Valley 57, Washington Catholic 37
Winamac 51, Kouts 31
|Allen County Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Jay Co. 63, Adams Central 29
S. Adams 51, Heritage 36
|Clerc Classic
|Pool Play
Indiana Deaf 56, California Deaf Riverside, Calif. 31
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Semifinal
Heritage Christian 70, Covenant Christian 30
Indpls Tindley 66, Indpls Cathedral 55
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Fremont 57, Westview 53, OT
Garrett 50, Churubusco 20
Prairie Hts. 66, Hamilton 12
|Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament
|Consolation
Ev. Bosse 52, Ev. Reitz 31
Ev. Mater Dei 55, Ev. Harrison 37
|Semifinal
Castle 41, Ev. North 30
Ev. Memorial 55, Ev. Central 53
