Thursday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Heritage Christian (Dyer) 41

E. Central 56, Franklin Co. 41

Greensburg 69, Batesville 61

Heritage Christian 86, Indpls Herron 44

Indpls Tindley 89, Indpls International 58

Mishawaka 59, Jimtown 21

Munster 48, Highland 41

Penn 64, Glenn 40

S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, S. Bend Clay 54

S. Bend Washington 60, S. Bend Adams 52

S. Central (Elizabeth) 84, Cannelton 28

Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 39

Triton 44, Bethany Christian 35

Vincennes 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 36

Allen County Conference Tournament Semifinal

Heritage 61, Bluffton 43

Jay Co. 47, Adams Central 39

Clerc Classic Pool Play

Indiana Deaf 66, American School for the Deaf, Conn. 39

Johnson County Tournament Consolation

Whiteland 66, Edinburgh 56

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Consolation

Central Noble 64, Fremont 41

Churubusco 63, Garrett 37

Prairie Hts. 51, Hamilton 26

Southern Indiana Conference Tournament Consolation

Ev. Central 63, Ev. Reitz 57

Ev. North 81, Ev. Mater Dei 78, OT

Semifinal

Ev. Bosse 79, Ev. Memorial 66

Ev. Harrison 68, Castle 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lowell vs. Hebron, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrean 53, Calumet 32

Attica 53, Southmont 33

Avon 70, Decatur Central 31

Beech Grove 52, University 40

Benton Central 63, Delphi 50

Bethany Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 24

Bethesda Christian 60, Indpls Brebeuf 34

Blue River 49, Northeastern 43, OT

Boone Grove 59, Wheeler 27

Brownstown 42, Hauser 22

Carroll (Flora) 35, Western 33

Center Grove 46, Indpls N. Central 43, OT

Clay City 52, Bloomfield 39

Crawford Co. 67, W. Washington 52

Crothersville 75, Edinburgh 45

Crown Point 47, Munster 37

Dubois 40, Barr-Reeve 21

Franklin 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 51

Frankton 58, Tipton 55

Gibson Southern 74, Tecumseh 53

Greensburg 60, Columbus East 50

Greenwood Christian 76, Indpls Irvington 35

Griffith 55, Hammond Clark 22

Hagerstown 29, Cambridge City 18

Heritage Hills 53, Perry Central 40

Horizon Christian 61, Southside Christian 20

Huntington North 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 53

Indpls HomeSchool 75, Gary 21st Century 43

Indpls Pike 81, Franklin Central 42

Indpls Roncalli 65, Indian Creek 49

Lafayette Catholic 50, Clinton Prairie 34

Lake Station 57, Washington Twp. 43

Lanesville 68, Rock Creek Academy 44

Lapel 53, Shenandoah 43

Lawrence North 64, Lawrence Central 24

Madison 31, Corydon 24

Madison Shawe 45, Milan 37

McCutcheon 53, Sheridan 40

Mishawaka 70, Jimtown 38

Mishawaka Christian 39, Lakeland Christian 30

Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend Riley 43

Mitchell 73, Eastern (Greene) 23

Mooresville 50, Bloomington South 43

Muncie Burris 52, Seton Catholic 38

N. Harrison 77, Austin 29

N. Judson 75, N. Newton 23

N. Knox 75, Shoals 14

New Washington 44, Trinity Lutheran 39

Northwestern 65, Lafayette Harrison 46

Oak Hill 58, Eastbrook 27

Oregon-Davis 56, Argos 43

Orleans 47, Borden 31

Paoli 54, Springs Valley 39

Plainfield 56, Terre Haute North 47

Princeton 35, Wood Memorial 25

Rockville 44, Covington 27

Rossville 49, Tri-Central 35

S. Dearborn 44, Oldenburg 40

S. Knox 45, N. Daviess 16

S. Ripley 58, Rising Sun 32

Salem 58, Scottsburg 42

Seeger 53, Frontier 34

Shakamak 47, N. Vermillion 45

Southridge 38, S. Spencer 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Switzerland Co. 43

Southwestern (Shelby) 52, N. Decatur 43

Southwood 57, Eastern (Greentown) 32

Sullivan 44, W. Vigo 37

Tell City 47, Boonville 43

Tri 67, Anderson Prep Academy 23

Tri-County 49, Clinton Central 46

Twin Lakes 43, N. White 42

Union (Dugger) 46, Turkey Run 44

Vincennes Rivet 48, Loogootee 35

Waldron 64, S. Decatur 30

Washington 39, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 21

White River Valley 57, Washington Catholic 37

Winamac 51, Kouts 31

Allen County Conference Tournament Semifinal

Jay Co. 63, Adams Central 29

S. Adams 51, Heritage 36

Clerc Classic Pool Play

Indiana Deaf 56, California Deaf Riverside, Calif. 31

Indianapolis City Tournament Semifinal

Heritage Christian 70, Covenant Christian 30

Indpls Tindley 66, Indpls Cathedral 55

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Consolation

Fremont 57, Westview 53, OT

Garrett 50, Churubusco 20

Prairie Hts. 66, Hamilton 12

Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament Consolation

Ev. Bosse 52, Ev. Reitz 31

Ev. Mater Dei 55, Ev. Harrison 37

Semifinal

Castle 41, Ev. North 30

Ev. Memorial 55, Ev. Central 53

