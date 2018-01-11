Coyote trapping done in Henderson after 13 caught

We have an update on a story we first brought you.

Those living in Henderson near Balmoral Acres said Coyotes are still out howling and screaming.

We brought the problem to light after learning three dogs had been killed by coyotes in the neighborhood.

Now, after trapping 13 coyotes, Trapper John Zahn said he's stopped trapping.

Zahn told us the coyotes are always going to be there and called the wide open crop fields "highway thoroughfares to coyotes".

Zahn said he doesn't know if he'll start trapping again if not.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

