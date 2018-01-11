South Dakota wins Summit road opener, tops Fort Wayne 68-58

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Trey Burch-Manning, Tyler Hagedorn and Tyler Peterson each scored 12 points as South Dakota won its first Summit League road game of the season, downing Fort Wayne, 68-58 on Thursday night.

South Dakota swept the home-and-home season series last year and has won three straight against the Mastodons for the first time in the series.

Brandon Armstrong sandwiched two jumpers around a trey to put the Coyotes in the lead with 3:24 left in the first half and it was pushed to a 33-27 advantage by intermission. South Dakota maintained a double-digit lead through much of the second half.

Hagedorn grabbed 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota (15-5, 3-1) while Burch-Manning and Peterson combined to grab another 15. Matt Mooney, who came into the contest averaging 19 points per game through three conference games, finished with 10.

Bryson Scott scored 26 points to lead Fort Wayne (12-8, 1-2) and is 12 shy of 1,000 career points.

