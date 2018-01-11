Luxury apartments in New Albany ready for tenants nearly 1 year after devastating fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A New Albany apartment complex ravaged by fire is open.

The Breakwater was just two months from wrapping up construction in February 2017 when a fire swept through a large unfinished building of the downtown apartment complex.

The fire was in the “B” building, which contained 125 of the 191 units of The Breakwater luxury apartment development. 80 of those units were destroyed and the building's completion date was pushed back. No one was injured.

As of Thursday, the building is ready for tenants. They are located at 411 E Spring Street in New Albany.

