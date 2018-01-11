AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption

Editor's note: Our sister station WAVE 3 News learned Friday morning that Jerry Miller has found his daughter. Out of respect for the Millers, we'll let them re-unite and try to catch back up with the happy family at a later date.

Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.

A picture he shared to Facebook has been shared thousands of times.

"I'm trying to find my daughter. I'm sorry... I can't, this very hard for me," Miller said.

He said he's never forgotten their brief meeting.

"Holding her in my arms 30 to 45 minutes. The most beautiful baby and then they taking her out of my arms and walk away. That's a nightmare that nobody wants to see or be in," Miller said.

In the post, Miller said he had a brain aneurism shortly after her birth and wasn't expected to survive.

"Please everyone share this. My dad is looking for a daughter that was adopted while he was very ill and was unable to gain custody in 1978," the post reads.

Miller said he's remarried and has three kids. He lives in Hanover, Indiana, but said his life is full - but not complete.

"I'm very blessed with what I have children, two girls and a son. Nine grandkids, one great but there's still a piece of me missing," he said.

Miller said he hopes his daughter, who is now 39, will see him holding this sign and reach out and contact him.

"There's no way I can go back and be daddy. Them diaper changing days are over, but you know we can still be a family and love each other," he said.

His daughter was born on Dec. 4 or 5th in 1978 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington. The birth mother's name is Kathy Kabich.

If you know something that could help him find her - you can reach out to him on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.