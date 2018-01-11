Jacksonville State hands Murray State first OVC loss 76-71

JAACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Marlon Hunter scored 21 points and Malcolm Drumwright added 20, including the clinching free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Jacksonville State handed Murray State its first league loss 76-71 on Thursday night.

Jason Burnell and Christian Cunningham added 12 points apiece for the Gamecocks (13-5, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who led by 19 points with 11:39 to play.

Jonathan Stark had 22 of his 29 points and six of his seven 3-pointers, in the second half to rally the Racers (12-4, 4-1), who had won five straight. Starks had a 3-pointer in a 10-0 run that cut the deficit to nine with 8:31 to play. His two 3-pointers after Ja Morant's 3-point play made it 69-65 with 1:14 to go.

In the last 62 seconds, the Gamecocks made 7 of 8 free throws, four by Drumwright, to offset the last two 3s by Stark.

