Boyd has hot hand, Eastern Kentucky tops UT Martin 78-70

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Dedric Boyd went off for a career-high 31 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and added three steals as Eastern Kentucky led for all but four minutes to defeat Tennessee Martin 78-70 Thursday night.

Boyd opened the game with a 3-pointer and didn't shoot from inside the arc until seven minutes remained in the first half.

UT Martin rallied to 39-31 by the break, but Boyd was fouled on a 3, made all three free throws and added a jump shot as the Colonels (7-11, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference) opened the second half on an 8-3 run to push the lead to 47-34.

The Skyhawks (6-12, 1-4) battled within six, 63-57 on a Parrish Hewitt drive, but DeAndre Dishman and Boyd scored back-to-back - with a Boyd steal in between - pushing the lead back to 10. Jackson Davis scored 16 before fouling out and Dillon Avare added 12 for EKU.

Matthew Butler led UT Martin with 22 points and Hewitt added 12.

