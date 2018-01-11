Crews prepare to keep the roads open and the lights on

Snow plows and salt trucks are loaded and ready to hit the streets in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The night before the winter storm, Louisville Public Works personnel were conducting mechanical and safety checks as heavy machinery loaded trucks with scoops of salt.

"The snow team is about 265 people and there's about 130 pieces of equipment," Spokesman Harold Adams said. "So on any given shift there's about half of that on duty because the other half is going to follow them."

The winter storm is the city's first real test of the winter season and crews will be combating the expected snow and ice without one of its biggest tools.

Brine is normally sprayed onto streets in advance of a freezing event. But because the ice and snow will be preceded by rain, spraying brine would be a waste of time, as it would wash away.

But snow plows and salt trucks are loaded and ready to go. Crews will be in at 7 a.m. on Friday and they will work 12 hour shifts.

While the city works to get out in front of the ice, the scene at LG&E stands in quiet contrast as the utility waits to respond.

"While our system is built to manage these kinds of conditions, we do want to keep a close eye on the ice accumulation," LG&E and KU media relations manager Liz Pratt said.

Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are also ready to roll. They're responsible for state-maintained roads like interstates.

In District 5, which covers eight counties, including Jefferson, 162 snow plows are being deployed. 65 of them are dedicated to Louisville interstates.

KYTC has 34,000 tons of salt on hand, and 139,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride.

