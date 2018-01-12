Former General Manager of Louisville Bats passes away at age 67

Later in life Owens became an avid marathon runner. (Source: Family photo)

Dale Owens managed the Louisville Bats and Redbirds and was instrumental in moving their stadium to Slugger Field. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some sad news that hits home here at WAVE 3 News.

Dale Owens, a central figure in the modern history of Louisville professional sports, died Thursday at the age of 67.

For more than 25 years, the Louisville native and PRP High School grad served as General Manager of the Louisville Bats and Redbirds.

Owens made the move to baseball after a long stint managing the former Louisville Downs racetrack.

In the late 90s, he spearheaded the team's move from Cardinal Stadium to Louisville Slugger Field, a project that served as a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Louisville.

Later in life, Owens developed a passion for running, completing nine marathons, including Boston, New York, San Francisco and Paris.

He's survived by his wife Jane and three children, including Zak, our executive producer.

