Semi fire shuts down NB Twin Bridge Friday morning

Posted by Christi Reynard, Assistant News Director
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A semi-truck fire had northbound Twin Bridge shut down Friday morning.

We're told the fire started between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. on board a truck carrying bread products.

Deputies tell us a trailer had trouble getting across the bridge, called 911 and reported his truck was on fire. 

"He believes he lost a little traction but then a disk brake or a drum might have blown and that's what actually started the fire itself. Not that the tire itself caught fire. So, it started inside and made its way out," Deputy Stefon Douglas said.

Douglas says the plastic trays holding the bread loaves acted as kindling for the flames.

No one was hurt, but the northbound bridge was shut down for a few hours while crews worked to clean up the wreck.

