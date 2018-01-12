Firefighters help 2 out of Shawnee home

The fire was reported in the 600 block of Lindell Avenue around 6:05 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters helped two people out of a home after the house caught on fire in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 600 block of Lindell Avenue around 6:05 a.m. Friday.

The two people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

