Fire damages truck, building at Jasper business

JASPER, IN (WAVE) – Black smoke billowed from a parking lot after a fire started at an Indiana business.

The fire was reported at Cave Quarries, located at 1503 South Meridian Road around 8:40 a.m. Friday, according to Jasper dispatch.

A truck and part of a structure at the business were engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

