UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Greenbelt Highway identified

The crash happened on Greenbelt Highway near Lower River Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A driver died early Friday morning after an accident on the Greenbelt Highway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

An LMPD spokeswoman confirmed it happened near Lower River Road, in the city's south end, just after 2 a.m. Bri'an Perry, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was traveling southbound on the Greenbelt when she lost control of it and crossed the center median. The vehicle spun around before it overturned in the northbound lanes, then came to rest down an embankment nearby.

The LMPD spokeswoman also confirmed Perry was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the car suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

It's not clear what caused Perry to lose control of the vehicle, nor was the identity of her passenger known.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.