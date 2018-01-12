Doctors: Flu is widespread because of milder previous years

Doctors say the number of flu patients increases each day. (Photo source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Winter weather isn't the only reason schools are closing this season. So far three school systems in Kentucky have shutdown due to absences caused by illness of both students and staff.

Washington County Schools, Taylor County Schools and Campbellsville Independent Schools are closed. Physicians to children and adolescents said they've been flooded with patients for weeks. The percentage of flu cases gets higher each day.

"Right now we're in the middle of a flu A epidemic," said Dr. Stan Block," So it's about 25 to 30 kids a day that are testing positive for flu tests and that's out of about 160 we see a day from infant to age 23."

While this year's flu seems so widespread Dr. Block said that's because flu season in the past several years have been mild so people have opted out of the flu shot.

"We've been spoiled with low-grade flu season totally. This year is the real deal," Dr. Block said.

Dr. Block advises getting the flu shot in anticipation of flu strain B - expected to arrive in February and March.

