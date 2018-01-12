Doctors: Flu is widespread because of milder previous years

The lawsuit alleges private animal shelter owners are forced to pay costs out of pocket for basic services because county governments do not properly enforce laws regarding animal welfare.More >>
The lawsuit alleges private animal shelter owners are forced to pay costs out of pocket for basic services because county governments do not properly enforce laws regarding animal welfare.More >>
The fire was reported at Cave Quarries, located at 1503 South Meridian Road around 8:40 a.m. Friday, according to Jasper dispatch.More >>
The fire was reported at Cave Quarries, located at 1503 South Meridian Road around 8:40 a.m. Friday, according to Jasper dispatch.More >>
In June 2017, an exclusive WAVE 3 News investigation by John Boel raised questions about the death of Hunter Payton from a fractured skull.More >>
In June 2017, an exclusive WAVE 3 News investigation by John Boel raised questions about the death of Hunter Payton from a fractured skull.More >>
The luxe hotel that's been taking shape and scraping the Louisville sky in recent months has announced a three-day job fair just a few months before it's scheduled open date.More >>
The luxe hotel that's been taking shape and scraping the Louisville sky in recent months has announced a three-day job fair just a few months before it's scheduled open date.More >>
An LMPD spokeswoman confirmed it happened near Lower River Road, in the city's south end, just after 2 a.m.More >>
An LMPD spokeswoman confirmed it happened near Lower River Road, in the city's south end, just after 2 a.m.More >>