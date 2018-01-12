Murray State University hosts annual MLK Jr. Day of Service

Murray State University will host its annual MLK Jr. Day of Service Monday, January 15.

MSU asks you to help donate and bring items for a collection drive to the Curris Center on Monday from 8-10:15 a.m.

These items will be sorted and then delivered that day to numerous local agencies who are in need of these items throughout the calendar year.

The community breakfast hosted by MSU has been postponed due to weather. Information regarding a rescheduled date will be provided once confirmed.

Murray State alumna Donna Hawkins, ’77, ’79, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah will be the Breakfast Keynote.

Pastor Hawkins was also a former Ashland College of Education Endowed Professorship-Distinguished Practitioner Recipient.

Sunday evening, a candlelight march and vigil will take place.

Those interested can arrive outside Pogue Library beginning at 5:30, and will walk to Elizabeth Residential Hall at 6 p.m., where the "I Have a Dream Speech" will be read.

Additional information, along with a list of items which can be donated as part of the collection drive, can be found at the following web page:

https://www.smore.com/k9b8d-2018-mlk-jr-day-of-service?ref=email.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.