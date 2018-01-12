Hardin Co. man charged with murder in foster child’s death

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A Radcliff man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a child last year for whom he was a foster parent.

>> JUNE 2017: Answers elusive in foster care death

Billy Paul Embry, 33, is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on one count of murder.

An arrest warrant says that on May 8, 2017, Radcliff police were contacted by Norton Children's Hospital after a child arrived unconscious and not breathing. The child, who the parents have identified to WAVE 3 News as 4-year-old Hunter Payton, had been brought to the hospital from a home in the 300 block of Black Ravens Court.

Hunter died on May 10. On Dec. 27, a final diagnosis from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Hunter's death was from an "inflicted closed head injury."

Authorities said the original information they were given that Hunter fell is "inconsistent" with the results of their examination and that Embry was the only person there when the injuries occurred.

In June 2017, an exclusive WAVE 3 News investigation by anchor and investigative reporter John Boel raised questions about Hunter's death. He was one of three children taken away from their parents earlier that year and placed in the Radcliff foster home.

Ryan and April Payton told Boel they had complained to the state about bruising on their son while he was in foster care. The Paytons said they were told several different stories about how Hunter died in an accidental fall.

Bond for Embry was set at $250,000 cash.

