Omni Louisville Hotel aims to hire 300+ at 3-day job fair next week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The luxe hotel that's been taking shape and scraping the Louisville sky in recent months has announced a three-day job fair just a few months before it's scheduled open date.

The Omni Louisville Hotel will welcome candidates interesting in applying for hundreds of hospitality jobs from Jan. 18-20. The first two days of the hiring blitz will take place at the KFC Yum! Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day, Jan. 20, the job fair will move to the Odd Fellows Building at 211 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front-desk jobs are among those available, as are housekeeping and laundry, restaurant servers, security staff and more. Entry-level, supervisory and management roles are all up for grabs. Some jobs are part-time; others are full-time and include benefits.

Candidates should first fill out an online application here before heading to the job fair.

The hotel is scheduled to open March 6.

