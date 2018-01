Louisville Free Public Library

New York Times-bestsellng author Ann Martin

301 York Street

Tonight 6:30pm

Carmichael's Kids welcome

Free, but tickets are required

LFPL.org

(502) 574-1644

Actors Theatre of Louisville

Professional Training Company presents

THE TENS

Six new ten-minute plays

Sunday and January 16-18

9:30pm

Victor Jory Theatre

316 W Main

$10 in advance and pay-as-you-can at the door

(502) 584-1205

ActorsTheatre.org

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.