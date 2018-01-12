Police: OnStar used to locate suspect in triple homicide

The two young children inside the home at the time of the shooting were not harmed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The home where the victims were found is on Venango Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Three people were found shot to death inside a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park area, according to LMPD. (Source: Natalia Martinez/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say they worked with several agencies and used GPS technology to locate a suspect in a Louisville triple homicide.

Lieutenant Emily McKinley briefed the media on Monday about the latest developments in the homicide. McKinley said Christopher Olivo, 46 was hundreds of miles away in Florida when police identified him as a person of interest in the shooting deaths of three people in a PRP home.

Using the OnStar technology in his car, LMPD and several county sheriffs in Florida were able to locate Olivo.

He was arrested while wearing a bulletproof vest, with an AK-47 in the passenger seat. Police say that was not the weapon used in the Kentucky shootings.

Police also believe the victims were killed the day before they were found. McKinley said police believe the three were shot on Thursday, police found them on Friday.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the three victims as Catherine Miles, 24, Mike Miles, 27 and Geneva Miles, 39.

All three deaths were ruled homicides.

LMPD's Homicide Unit coordinated with Pinellas County to coordinate Olivo's arrest, which came just before 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

According to LMPD, Olivo is charged with three counts of murder, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

This comes after three adults were found shot to death inside a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park area Friday night. Children were also found in the home.

The bodies were reported to police just after 4 p.m., in the 6400 block of Venango Drive.

The house is near the intersection of Terry and Greenwood Roads, just down the street from Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

Olivo fled the scene of the shooting with a three-year-old girl, who police say is his daughter. It's believed her mother was one of the female victims.

Just after 9 p.m., LMPD confirmed all three people are homicide victims, meaning the shooter was not among them.

It is not immediately clear if they died Friday, or had been in the house for some time.

We found out two of the victims, a man and woman, were a couple. The third victim was the man's sister, according to family.

Police confirmed the family member who called to report the bodies was not involved in the shooting.

The couple who lived at the home had two small children who police believe were inside when the gunshots went off.

"Unfortunately you hope they didn't see anything. Let alone hear anything," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said of the children. "It's going to be traumatic for them either way just because they have to go through the crime scene itself."

The children were two and four years old. They were not physically harmed, but police believe they were in their cribs for at least 12 hours.

The children are staying with family."I'm glad the kids are okay, but I mean, they're probably not really okay," family member Keith Harris told us at the home. "They had to be there when that happened. You know, I know they may be young but, still, it's hard."

Harris told us the couple who lived in the home were always happy and were hard-working people.

A GoFundMe, the Miles Family Fund, has been set up to support the family here.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.