3 people shot to death in PRP with children also in home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three adults were found shot to death inside a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park area Friday night. Children were also found in the home.

The bodies were reported to police just after 4 p.m., in the 6400 block of Venango Drive.

The house is near the intersection of Terry and Greenwood Roads, just down the street from Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

A spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department told us the victims were two women and one man. They have not been identified.

Just after 9 p.m., LMPD confirmed all three people are homicide victims, meaning the shooter was not among them.

It is not immediately clear if they died Friday, or had been in the house for some time.

We found out two of the victims, a man and woman, were a couple. The third victim was the man's sister, according to family.

Police confirmed the family member who called to report the bodies was not involved in the shooting.

The couple who lived at the home had two small children who police believe were inside when the gunshots went off.

"Unfortunately you hope they didn't see anything. Let alone hear anything," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said of the children. "It's going to be traumatic for them either way just because they have to go through the crime scene itself."

Both of the kids are under the age of five.

They were not harmed.

"I'm glad the kids are okay, but I mean, they're probably not really okay," family member Keith Harris told us at the home. "They had to be there when that happened. You know, I know they may be young but, still, it's hard."

The children are staying with family.

Harris told us the couple who lived in the home were always happy and were hard-working people.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

