KYTC restricting hazmat vehicles in East End Tunnel

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an order restricting vehicles carrying hazardous materials in the East End Tunnel so crews can repair the water system.

The East End Tunnel will be open to the public, but the travel of hazmat vehicles will be restricted starting next week.

Cold weather in early January caused damage to the East End Tunnel's fire suppression system, a safeguard which acts as a fire alarm for the tunnel.

Hazmat trucks often contain flammable materials. KYTC said they are extending the ban out of an "abundance of caution."

The order goes into effect Monday, January 15 at 9 a.m.

Drivers affected by the order will be contacted by the KY Transportation Association and the American Transportation Association.

Highway message boards will display warnings to drivers in Kentucky and Indiana on Monday. KYTC will reroute hazmat vehicles via a series of detours on I-71 South, I-65 South and I-265 South.

