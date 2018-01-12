Pegasus Parade shooting suspects' hearing delayed

Deshawn Johnson (seated left) and Jeremiah Carter during their hearing on September 29, 2016. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two teens connected to the May 2016 shooting at the Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade were in court on Friday.

Jeremiah Carter and Deshawn Johnson were scheduled for a suppression hearing, but prosecutors asked for a continuance based on weather concerns.

The new date for the hearing is March 15.

RELATED STORIES

+ Theme of 2018 KDF Pegasus Parade announced

+ Teens: Pegasus Parade shooting was over gang beef

+ Trial date set for accused KDF Pegasus Parade shooters

+ Community shows mixed emotions about Pegasus Parade in light of 2016 shooting

Jermiah Carter and Deshawn Johnson both face multiple charges related to the shootings. Each suspect has been wanton endangerment, two counts of felony assault, fleeing or evading police and receiving stolen property, among other charges.

Carter is in police custody.

The trial for both Carter and Johnson is scheduled for May 8, with May 22 as a fallback date.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.