Parents charged in death of 2-year-old son

The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Creekview Drive for the report of a 2-year-old not breathing early Wednesday morning.

Police said upon arrival, they began life saving measures until medics arrived on scene.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The mother, 35-year-old Samantha Sicker called 911 saying the toddler wasn't breathing after what she called a "little fall."

"He was in his playpen... I had left him for a second. My boyfriend had to go to the bathroom. We've all been sick... he had an upper respiratory infection and he had a small little fall out of his playpen. He was standing on his bucket. I didn't think he could do that... and he had a small little fall and I mean he tumbled out. He was screaming. He went into my mom's hard wood entertainment center and then he wasn't breathing too good and stuff... he has bruises all over him from falling. I thought he would be OK, but he's not," she told the dispatcher.

Detectives said they found her explanation about the boy's bruising "highly suspicious."

Gianfranco Marin, 27, confessed to causing the death of his son and was charged with murder. Sicker was charged with obstructing justice as a result of the investigation.

Both parents are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The cause of the child's death has not been released at this time.

