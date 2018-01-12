LMPD officers pack courtroom for suspect's hearing

Wathaniel Woods appeared in court again on January 12.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers filled a downtown courtroom Friday as a man accused of killing one of their own was back before a judge.

Wathaniel Woods is charged in last year's high-speed crash that left LMPD Officer Nick Rodman dead.

At Friday's hearing, the prosecutor said the collection of evidence is complete in the case.

The defense, however, said it has additional questions about the evidence, and asked for another pre-trial conference.

That was scheduled for March 5.

Woods also was hurt in that crash last March and remains in a wheelchair.

