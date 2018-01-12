Victim ID'd from East End shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman shot and killed in the East End of Louisville on Thursday.

Two people were shot in a home on Symington Circle around 4:30 p.m.

Mollie "Michaela" White, 23, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Her time of death was listed as 4:48 p.m.

The other victim, a man who is also in his 20s, was rushed to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

The man's family said the two were friends, and that the woman did not live in the house.

Police said it appeared that no one else was in the house except the victims and the assailant.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

