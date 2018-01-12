Hardin County officials: Prepared for a night of snow

KYTC laid down a base of layer of salt and calcium on the roads. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) -The snow started in the late afternoon in Hardin County on Friday. Crews planned to work through the night, laying down salt and monitoring the roads.

State and county officials began preparing for three different kinds of weather in a span of 12 hours: Rain, ice and snow.

"It's all hands on deck," Chris Jessie said. "All the trucks we have are being utilized."

Jessie, with KYTC, said salt trucks were racing against the thermometer. Once the temperature d rops below freezing, laying down salt is no longer helpful.

"We laid down a base of layer of salt and calcium on the roads so that bonding doesn't take place," Jessie said. "When it turns over to snow we will be ready to plow."

Hardin County Government had their work cut out for them laying down salt on county roads and preparing for fallen power lines. Some northern parts of Radcliff experienced outages after a tree fell.

The county also sent employees home early to keep them off the roads.

"So now I get to go home and it's real nice," Hardin County employee Tom McIntire said.

In 2015, dozens of cars were abandoned on the Joe Prather Highway after 25 inches of snow hit the area.

"We will have two crews out tonight doing the roadways and the subdivisions," Hardin County Government official Bryce Shumate said. "The crews will respond to the areas that the sheriff's office calls us for. We will respond to crashes or even EMS calls."

Shumate said the county will use 20 to 30 tons of salt depending on how long the snow lasts. He had an optimistic forecast.

"I think this event is moving faster than what they originally thought," Shumate said. "I don't think we are going to get the amounts that they originally talked about, or at least I hope."

