By ground or air, Friday night travel was a challenge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lucky ones got to go home early. But as temperatures dropped below freezing and streets covered with snow and ice, there were people downtown who still had to work and find their way home in the hazardous conditions.

After 9 p.m. Friday, traffic was light on downtown streets, an encouraging sign to those who still had to get home.

"I think a lot of times in this kind of weather, you're really looking out for other people," Louisville resident Mark Cain said. "It's not as much you."

As the wind kicked up small clouds of snow in nearby intersections, the bar scene around Whiskey Row was attracting a collection of storm orphans looking to stay warm and dry.

Many were working on a strategy to get to their destinations.

"Tonight, my AirBnB is like 10 minutes away so I going to have to Uber it," Louisville visitor Nmadai Akabogu said. "So hopefully Uber will pick me up from here. The snowstorm is bad. You don't see these kinds of things from Austin, Texas."

Winter weather conditions also caused delays for travelers at Louisville Airport on Friday.

The majority of flights departing from Louisville between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. were delayed or canceled.

Louisville flights scheduled to arrive between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Friday were almost all listed as delayed, with a few cancellations sprinkled throughout.

Passengers can check their flight status at the Louisville Airport here.

The FlightStatus website listed SDF's current delay status as level 3, moderate and decreasing, on Friday evening.

