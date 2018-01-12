Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 39

Chesterton 73, LaPorte 40

Culver 42, Triton 33

E. Noble 59, DeKalb 42

Elkhart Central 64, Bremen 43

Elkhart Memorial 44, Wawasee 28

Ft. Wayne North 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48

Ft. Wayne South 75, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43

Ft. Wayne Wayne 71, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, OT

Griffith 71, Hanover Central 59

Hammond 98, Hammond Morton 78

Hammond Noll 74, River Forest 55

Homestead 63, Ft. Wayne Snider 45

Lake Station 69, Calumet 68

Merrillville 43, Crown Point 41

Northridge 58, NorthWood 55, 3OT

Oregon-Davis 52, Argos 33

Plymouth 49, Concord 44

S. Bend Riley 64, Mishawaka Marian 60, OT

W. Lafayette 69, Rensselaer 42

Warsaw 53, Goshen 35

Clerc Classic

Indiana Deaf 45, Austin TSD, Texas 37

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Semifinal

Fairfield 51, Lakeland 35

Westview 54, Eastside 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alexandria vs. Elwood, ppd. to Jan 15.

Anderson Prep Academy vs. Union (Modoc), ppd. to Jan 19.

Austin vs. Borden, ppd. to Jan 17.

Avon vs. Carmel, ppd. to Jan 16.

Barr-Reeve vs. Loogootee, ppd. to Jan 13.

Bedford N. Lawrence vs. Mitchell, ppd.

Blackford vs. Mississinewa, ppd.

Bloomington North vs. Martinsville, ppd. to Feb 13.

Bloomington South vs. Columbus East, ppd. to Jan 15.

Blue River vs. Randolph Southern, ppd. to Feb 20.

Boonville vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd. to Jan 27.

Brownsburg vs. Fishers, ppd.

Brownstown vs. Silver Creek, ppd. to Jan 19.

Cambridge City vs. Tri, ppd.

Cascade vs. Cloverdale, ppd. to Jan 15.

Centerville vs. Knightstown, ppd.

Christel House Academy vs. Central Christian, ppd.

Clarksville vs. Corydon, ppd. to Feb 6.

Clay City vs. Eastern (Greene), ppd.

Clinton Prairie vs. Carroll (Flora), ppd. to Jan 16.

Covington vs. Rockville, ppd. to Jan 13.

Crawford Co. vs. Orleans, ppd. to Feb 3.

Danville vs. N. Montgomery, ppd. to Feb 20.

Dubois vs. Paoli, ppd.

Eastern (Pekin) vs. N. Harrison, ppd.

Edgewood vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 15.

Forest Park vs. S. Spencer, ppd.

Frankton vs. Madison-Grant, ppd. to Jan 23.

Frontier vs. N. White, ppd. to Jan 16.

Greencastle vs. N. Putnam, ppd.

Guerin Catholic vs. Indpls Broad Ripple, ppd. to Feb 13.

Hagerstown vs. Winchester, ppd. to Jan 16.

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Westfield, ppd.

Hauser vs. Lawrenceburg, ppd. to Feb 13.

Henryville vs. New Washington, ppd.

Heritage Hills vs. Pike Central, ppd. to Jan 16.

Huntington North vs. Columbia City, ppd. to Jan 24.

Indiana Math and Science Academy vs. Bethesda Christian, ppd. to Jan 20.

Indpls Irvington vs. Providence Cristo Rey, ppd.

Indpls Metro vs. Indpls Manual, ppd.

Indpls Shortridge vs. Indpls Washington, ppd. to Feb 2.

Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, ppd. to Jan 16.

Knox vs. LaVille, ppd.

Kokomo vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd.

LaCrosse vs. Morgan Twp., ppd.

Lafayette Catholic vs. Benton Central, ppd. to Jan 22.

Lafayette Jeff vs. Anderson, ppd. to Feb 10.

Lake Central vs. Portage, ppd.

Lakewood Park vs. Ft. Wayne Canterbury, ppd.

Lanesville vs. Christian Academy, ppd. to Feb 6.

Lapel vs. Hamilton Hts., ppd. to Jan 17.

Leo vs. New Haven, ppd.

Liberty Christian vs. Seton Catholic, ppd. to Jan 18.

Linton vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Feb 8.

Manchester vs. Wabash, ppd. to Feb 3.

Marion vs. Indpls Tech, ppd. to Jan 13.

McCutcheon vs. Logansport, ppd. to Jan 19.

Medora vs. Bloomington Lighthouse, ppd.

Michigan City vs. Valparaiso, ppd.

Monrovia vs. Plainfield, ppd. to Jan 23.

Mooresville vs. Columbus North, ppd. to Jan 15.

Morristown vs. Rushville, ppd.

Muncie Burris vs. Northeastern, ppd. to Jan 27.

Muncie Central vs. Richmond, ppd. to Feb 20.

N. Central (Farmersburg) vs. S. Knox, ppd. to Feb 5.

N. Judson vs. Winamac, ppd. to Feb 15.

N. Knox vs. Shoals, ppd. to Feb 7.

N. Miami vs. Northfield, ppd. to Feb 7.

N. Newton vs. Fountain Central, ppd.

N. Vermillion vs. Turkey Run, ppd.

New Albany vs. Madison, ppd. to Feb 10.

New Castle vs. Greenfield, ppd. to Jan 16.

Noblesville vs. Zionsville, ppd.

Northwestern vs. Tipton, ppd. to Feb 9.

Norwell vs. Bellmont, ppd.

Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook, ppd. to Jan 13.

Pendleton Hts. vs. New Palestine, ppd. to Feb 3.

Perry Central vs. Southridge, ppd.

Peru vs. Maconaquah, ppd.

Pioneer vs. Cass, ppd. to Jan 23.

Princeton vs. Gibson Southern, ppd. to Jan 16.

Rising Sun vs. Milan, ppd. to Feb 17.

Riverton Parke vs. Attica, ppd. to Jan 15.

Rochester vs. Tippecanoe Valley, ppd. to Feb 3.

Rock Creek Academy vs. Providence, ppd. to Feb 13.

S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Boone Grove, ppd. to Jan 13.

S. Decatur vs. N. Decatur, ppd. to Jan 24.

S. Newton vs. Faith Christian, ppd. to Jan 15.

S. Putnam vs. Northview, ppd. to Jan 17.

Scottsburg vs. Salem, ppd. to Jan 23.

Seymour vs. Jennings Co., ppd. to Feb 6.

Shakamak vs. N. Daviess, ppd. to Jan 13.

Southmont vs. Seeger, ppd. to Feb 20.

Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Switzerland Co., ppd. to Jan 20.

Springs Valley vs. W. Washington, ppd. to Jan 16.

Taylor vs. Eastern (Greentown), ppd.

Tecumseh vs. N. Posey, ppd. to Jan 23.

Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South, ppd.

Tri-Central vs. Rossville, ppd.

Tri-County vs. W. Central, ppd. to Feb 10.

Tri-West vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Madison Shawe, ppd. to Jan 16.

Union Co. vs. Shenandoah, ppd.

University vs. Indpls Ritter, ppd.

Waldron vs. Eastern Hancock, ppd. to Jan 15.

Washington Catholic vs. Wood Memorial, ppd. to Jan 31.

Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, ppd. to Feb 13.

Washington vs. Jasper, ppd.

Western Boone vs. Frankfort, ppd. to Feb 6.

Western vs. Clinton Central, ppd.

Westville vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd. to Feb 6.

Whiting vs. Wheeler, ppd.

Whitko vs. Southwood, ppd. to Jan 23.

Delaware County Tournament Semifinal

Cowan vs. Wapahani, ppd. to Jan 13.

Wes-Del vs. Delta, ppd. to Jan 13.

Johnson County Tournament Semifinal

Franklin vs. Greenwood, ppd. to Jan 13.

Indian Creek vs. Center Grove, ppd. to Jan 13.

Marion County Tournament

Indpls Ben Davis vs. Indpls Roncalli, ppd.

Lawrence North vs. Warren Central, ppd. to Jan 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bremen 45, Elkhart Central 44, OT

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 33

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 46, Heritage Christian (Dyer) 25

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 88, Ft. Wayne Wayne 22

Ft. Wayne Northrop 93, Ft. Wayne North 31

Ft. Wayne South 50, Ft. Wayne Concordia 40

Hobart 51, Lowell 50

Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 24

Jimtown 37, S. Bend Trinity 26

LaPorte 56, Chesterton 54

Penn 47, Glenn 26

S. Bend St. Joseph's 80, S. Bend Clay 25

Triton 54, Culver 10

W. Lafayette 51, Rensselaer 45

Clerc Classic

Austin TSD, Texas 56, Indiana Deaf 35

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Semifinal

Angola 52, Eastside 43

W. Noble 61, Fairfield 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alexandria vs. Elwood, ppd. to Jan 15.

Brownsburg vs. Fishers, ppd. to Jan 13.

Cascade vs. Cloverdale, ppd. to Jan 15.

Central Christian vs. Christel House Academy, ppd.

Connersville vs. Franklin Co., ppd.

Crothersville vs. Henryville, ppd. to Jan 22.

Danville vs. N. Montgomery, ppd. to Jan 20.

E. Central vs. Batesville, ppd. to Jan 23.

Edgewood vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 15.

Elkhart Christian vs. Westville, ppd.

Greencastle vs. N. Putnam, ppd.

Guerin Catholic vs. Lafayette Jeff, ppd.

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Westfield, ppd.

Indpls Lighthouse vs. Indpls Arlington, ppd.

Indpls Northwest vs. Indpls Herron, ppd.

Indpls Shortridge vs. Indpls Washington, ppd. to Jan 26.

Jac-Cen-Del vs. Southwestern (Shelby), ppd.

Kankakee Valley vs. Hebron, ppd.

Knox vs. LaVille, ppd.

LaCrosse vs. Morgan Twp., ppd. to Jan 22.

Martinsville vs. Vincennes, ppd.

Medora vs. Bloomington Lighthouse, ppd.

Monroe Central vs. Union City, ppd. to Jan 25.

N. Newton vs. Fountain Central, ppd.

New Castle vs. Greenfield, ppd. to Jan 16.

Noblesville vs. Zionsville, ppd.

Northfield vs. N. Miami, ppd. to Jan 17.

Pendleton Hts. vs. New Palestine, ppd. to Jan 18.

Peru vs. Maconaquah, ppd. to Jan 22.

Providence vs. Charlestown, ppd.

S. Putnam vs. Northview, ppd. to Jan 17.

Seymour vs. Jennings Co., ppd.

Tri-West vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Valparaiso vs. Michigan City, ppd. to Jan 15.

Warren Central vs. Jeffersonville, ppd.

Western Boone vs. Frankfort, ppd. to Jan 24.

Indianapolis City Tournament Championship

Heritage Christian vs. Indpls Tindley, ppd. to Jan 13.

