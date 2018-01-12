Audio released from JCPS school bush crash

Dozens of kids were rushed to the hospital when these buses crashed Thursday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials have released audio from the radio calls made in a December accident involving three school buses.

The chain-reaction crash happened December 7th, at Dixie Highway and Blanton at around 7 a.m..

JCPS buses 1060, 558 and 1267 were transporting students to Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Frost Middle School and Stuart Middle School.

Forty one students were taken to the hospital, but the injuries were minor.

