Reds reach $4.6 million deal with Hamilton for 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million contract with Billy Hamilton, avoiding arbitration with the speedy outfielder.

The Reds also avoided arbitration with two other players, reaching an $860,000 deal with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and a $1,312,500 deal with right-hander Michael Lorenzen. Infielders Scooter Gennett and Eugenio Suarez remain eligible for arbitration.

Gennett is asking for $5.7 million and the team is offering $5.1 million. Suarez is asking for $4.2 million and the Reds are offering $3.75 million.

Hamilton established career highs last year with 85 runs, 144 hits, 11 triples and 59 steals. He finished one stolen base behind Miami's Dee Gordon for the major league lead.

