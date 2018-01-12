TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 S shut down at Exit 71, avoid the area

Drivers should exit I-65 S before getting to Exit 71, to avoid getting stuck. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BONNIEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 65 South is shut down at mile marker 71 because of a crash involving a semi truck, according to an alert from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

That is at Exit 71 for Bonnieville in Hart County, just before Munfordville.

All three lanes of the interstate are blocked as crews work to clear the scene. KYTC urges drivers to exit I-65 South before getting stuck in traffic. Again, the crash is at Exit 71.

The weather is making matters worse.

A long line of stopped traffic will make it difficult for road crews to treat and plow the area, making it even more hazardous.

Avoid the area.

