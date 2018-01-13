Family safe after fire damages home overnight

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Source: Shepherdsville Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

Deputy Chief Terry Whitaker confirmed that they were called to a home on Big Country Drive at 3:59 a.m. Saturday.

The family was home at the time, Whitaker said, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

