Family safe after fire damages home overnight

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: Shepherdsville Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire. 

Deputy Chief Terry Whitaker confirmed that they were called to a home on Big Country Drive at 3:59 a.m. Saturday. 

The family was home at the time, Whitaker said, but no one was injured. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

