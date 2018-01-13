Lebanon man charged with assaulting, biting store owner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Lebanon man faces a long list of charges after police said he committed a robbery and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Louisville Metro Police were called to Curtis Market in the 2700 block of Duncan Street on Friday afternoon on a reported robbery. There they found Christopher Harrington detained by the robbery victim and a witness, according to Harrington's arrest report. Harrington allegedly stole the victim's cellphone.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ VIEWER IMAGES: Ice, snow coat WAVE Country

+ Audio released from JCPS school bus crash

+ By ground or air, Friday night travel was a challenge

When the victim's boss tried to intervene, police said Harrington assaulted and bit the store owner. The owner was left with multiple injuries.

Harrington already had a warrant out for his arrest for an incident in September 2017.

LMPD said Harrington attacked his ex-girlfriend when she left work with two others. He grabbed her by the neck, forced her against a fence, pulled out a gun and placed it against her head then neck, according to an arrest report.

Police said he told her multiple times she was going to die. Harrington then allegedly put the gun to her stomach and pulled the trigger but the gun didn't fire. After the gun didn't fire, police said Harrington ran off.

Harrington was charged with robbery, wanton endangerment, two counts of assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.