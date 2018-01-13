Louisville Invitational Tournament canceled due to weather relat - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville Invitational Tournament canceled due to weather related issues

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time in 71 years, the Boys' Louisville Invitational Tournament (LIT) basketball tournament has been canceled. 

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trinity High School Athletics announced that due to the weather and safety of participants, the LIT tournament the rest of the tournament has been canceled. 

