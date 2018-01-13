Louisville Invitational Tournament canceled due to weather related issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time in 71 years, the Boys' Louisville Invitational Tournament (LIT) basketball tournament has been canceled.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trinity High School Athletics announced that due to the weather and safety of participants, the LIT tournament the rest of the tournament has been canceled.

Given weather and other related considerations, and for the safety of all involved, the LIT tournament committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the boy’s LIT basketball tourney. ???? — Trinity Athletics (@trinitysports) January 13, 2018

This is the first time in the 71 year history of the LIT event that weather related issues have caused a cancellation. ???? — Trinity Athletics (@trinitysports) January 13, 2018

The Basketball Rocks return to action at home on Tuesday with a F, JV, Varsity tripleheader vs CAL. ???? — Trinity Athletics (@trinitysports) January 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.