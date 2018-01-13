Louisville Invitational Tournament games rescheduled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville Invitational Tournament games rescheduled

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Boys' Louisville Invitational Tournament semifinal and final games have been rescheduled.

This comes after bad weather on the original weekend, which caused the games to be [postponed for the first time in 71 years.

The semifinals will be played at Manual High School, this Saturday.

Trinity will play Butler at 3 p.m. and Doss will play Fern Creek at 4:30 p.m.

The championship game will be played Sunday at 3 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trinity High School Athletics announced that due to the weather and safety of participants, the LIT tournament the rest of the tournament has been canceled. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly