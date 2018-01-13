Winter fire safety tips

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - December, January and February are the peak months for heating fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Plus, they say, heating is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires, deaths and injuries.

Many of these fires are started by portable space heaters, fireplaces and candles. The common mistake is that they are left unattended or forgotten. Space heaters are most often involved in home heating equipment fires; responsible in two of every five fires, according to NFPA.

A heavy buildup of ice or snow on trees and power lines can cause widespread power outages. These prolonged outages often increase the risk of residential fires. To help save your family, experts recommend making sure that smoke and Carbon monoxide alarms have fresh batteries and are working.

Never use your stove or oven to heat your home. They are not designed to heat a room or home and could potentially cause injury through fire or carbon monoxide production.

If you have a fireplace, before using it, thoroughly inspect the chimney, flue and damper system. Be sure that there are no obstructions or debris or animal nests in the chimney. These may cause a blockage, allowing smoke to enter the home or cause a fire in the chimney that might damage the home.

Running generators within any enclosed or partially enclosed structure can lead to a dangerous – and often fatal – accumulation of carbon monoxide. Remember, always keep the generator outside in a dry, protected area

