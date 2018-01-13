Vikings take Bradford off IR for playoffs; 4th QB on roster

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have activated quarterback Sam Bradford from injured reserve, putting their original starter this season on the roster before their first playoff game.
The Vikings waived tight end Kyle Carter on Saturday to make room for Bradford, who last played at Chicago on Oct. 9 and returned to practice last week after recovering from a left knee injury. The Vikings host New Orleans on Sunday.
Bradford was stellar in the opening win against the Saints, but unable to play the following week. Case Keenum started the next three games. Bradford was back for the Bears game, but hobbled around in the first half before being pulled for Keenum.
Teddy Bridgewater and Kyle Sloter give the Vikings four quarterbacks on the active roster.
