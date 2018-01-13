Emergency calls low despite winter weather storm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A winter storm left snow and ice on roads across Metro Louisville Saturday morning. Metro Emergency Services says the calls for help were relatively low, and they think it’s because people stayed off the roads.

Rain, ice and snow began hitting the area Friday morning. Crews started preparing for the winter mix earlier this week.

"The first attack will be salt," Metro Public works spokesperson Harold Adams said.

Adams said Metro’s snow team is 265 people and that the crew is working 12 hours shifts to work on roads.

There was significantly more snow and ice on secondary roads than the interstate on Saturday Morning. Many motorists seemed to avoid the roads all together.

Overnight, Louisville Metro's Emergency Services says emergency calls were low considering the winter storm. Police received calls for 17 non-injury accidents, 12 stranded motorists and two injury accidents. Mitchell Burmeister, the Public Information Officer for Metro Emergency Services says the roads are safer when the community is responsible.

"We asked if they wanted deliveries earlier because we couldn't do that this weekend because we don't want to endanger anybody by driving," Cameron Hall, Valu Market Employee said.

While Valu Market stopped deliveries during the storm to keep employees off of the road, not everyone could avoid driving. A northerner visiting Louisville shares a tip for even after the snow clears.

"A four wheel drive can handle snow, but if it's ice it doesn't matter," Margaret Burlingham.

Andrea Clifford with the Kentucky Department of Highways says most of the interstates are in good shape. Crews will continue to work outside of Jefferson County on those secondary roads that are still covered.

