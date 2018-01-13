Mavunga lifts No. 10 Ohio State to 77-62 win over Indiana

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Stephanie Mavunga had 20 points and 18 rebounds to lead No. 10 Ohio State to a 77-62 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Mavunga, the 2013 Indiana Miss Basketball from Brownsburg, Ind., sank 6 of 12 shots and 8 of 11 free throws. Linnae Harper chipped in with 19 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points for the Buckeyes (16-2, 5-0 Big Ten).

They won their ninth consecutive game and are the only unbeaten team in the conference. Ohio State has won 12 in a row against the Hoosiers, including an 85-70 home win on Dec. 31.

Jaelynn Penn scored 20 points to lead the Hoosiers (8-11, 1-5). Amanda Cahill had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Tyra Buss, who averages a team-leading 20.4 points, had just 10 on 4-of-14 shooting. She had only two at the half.

The Buckeyes expanded the 16-point halftime lead to 18 points twice before settling for a 61-49 advantage after three quarters. Indiana had trimmed the deficit to seven points at 56-49 on a 3-pointer by Buss with 1:31 left in the quarter, but Ohio Stare finished the period with five unanswered points.

Indiana never got closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell, Ohio State's all-time leading scorer became the 13th player to score 3,000 points in NCAA history. She needed just two points for the milestone entering the game and sank her first basket with her 6:17 left in the second quarter.

BIG PICTURE:

Ohio State: The Buckeyes started the Big Ten 5-0 for the ninth time in school history. The last time they did it was in the 2009-10 season. Ohio State entered the game third in the NCAA in scoring average at 89.1.

Indiana: Buss, who became the school's all-time leading scorer against Penn State, needs 22 points to reach 2,000 points.

UP NEXT:

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will host No. 23 Michigan on Tuesday night

IU: It doesn't get any easier for the Hoosiers, who will play at No. 11 Maryland on Tuesday night.

