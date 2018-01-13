Seymour Police ask for public's help finding wanted man

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Seymour Police are requesting the public's assistance locating a wanted man.

Police are looking for Jathon Phillips, 28, of Seymour.

He has an active warrant for his arrest in Jackson County, and is wanted for questioning on his involvement in multiple other criminal investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.

