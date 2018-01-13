Keys has 34, Purdue women upset No. 18 Iowa 76-70

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Andreona Keys scored 22 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Purdue knocked off its second straight ranked opponent, beating No. 18 Iowa 76-70 on Saturday.

Dominique Oden added 16 points and Karissa McLaughlin 15, 12 in the second half, for the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-2 Big Ten), who beat No. 21 Rutgers on Thursday.

Oden, McLaughlin and Keys combined for all 25 Purdue points in the third quarter on 10-of-15 shooting, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and the Boilermakers took a 57-49 lead into the fourth.

Then Megan Gustafson rallied Iowa (15-3, 3-2). She scored 11 of the Hawkeyes' first 14 points. Alexis Sevillian made it a 1-point game with a 3-pointer at the 7:20 mark and Chase Coley made it 67-65 with a jumper at 2:36. Iowa then had two misses and a turnover on its next possession before Keys made a layup with 1:14 to go. After another Hawkeyes miss, fouls took over and the Boilermakers made 7 of 8 free throws for their first win at Iowa City since 2008.

Gustafson finished with a career-high 37 points plus 14 rebounds for her nation-leading 17th double-double of the season.

