Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Ansonia, Ohio 93, Union City 61

Bloomington South 86, Indpls Arlington 44

Boone Grove 49, S. Central (Union Mills) 47

Brownsburg 61, Lebanon 36

Cambridge City 62, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 80, Penn 63

Chicago (Hope), Ill. 42, Gary West 26

Clinton Prairie 62, Crawfordsville 53

Columbia City 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 54

Connersville 63, Muncie Central 36

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, S. Bend Career Academy 55

Covington 82, Rockville 51

Crown Point 36, Griffith 32

Culver Academy 55, S. Bend St. Joseph's 45

Delphi 50, N. Newton 40

E. Chicago Central 69, Calumet 68

Elkhart Christian 49, Oregon-Davis 41

Elkhart Memorial 62, Hobart 52

Elwood 71, Sheridan 61

Floyd Central 65, N. Harrison 49

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 47

Ft. Wayne Northrop 48, Noblesville 46

Ft. Wayne Wayne 88, S. Bend Washington 85

Glenn 62, Knox 56

Guerin Catholic 74, Martinsville 41

Hamilton Hts. 62, Western Boone 48

Hamilton Southeastern 76, Anderson 60

Hanover Central 75, Hammond Science and Tech 66

Hebron 50, Lake Station 44

Indpls Howe 85, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 78

Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Lutheran 43

Indpls Tech 97, Marion 84

Jac-Cen-Del 70, Waldron 39

Jeffersonville 65, Providence 45

Kankakee Valley 56, Benton Central 54

Kokomo 62, Peru 47

Kouts 61, Rensselaer 54

Lafayette Catholic 77, Andrean 70

Lakeland Christian 56, S. Bend Trinity 49

Lanesville 60, Orleans 50

Lapel 69, Tri-Central 28

Lawrenceburg 80, N. Decatur 69, 2OT

Liberty Christian 46, Muncie Burris 44

Maconaquah 59, Eastern (Greentown) 47

Michigan City Marquette 68, Kankakee (McNamara), Ill. 60

Monrovia 57, N. Putnam 44

Munster 67, Merrillville 61

N. Vermillion 57, Danville Schlarman, Ill. 33

New Albany 112, Scottsburg 48

New Castle 78, Rushville 45

New Palestine 55, Mooresville 48

Northeastern 60, Knightstown 43

Oak Hill 66, Eastbrook 58

Oldenburg 55, S. Dearborn 36

Pioneer 67, Carroll (Flora) 65, OT

Plainfield 64, Northview 50

Plymouth 61, LaPorte 45

Rossville 50, Frankfort 41

S. Ripley 61, Switzerland Co. 58

Seeger 57, Frontier 37

Shelbyville 61, Pendleton Hts. 57

Shenandoah 60, Monroe Central 55

Tipton 56, Twin Lakes 42

Tri-County 70, LaCrosse 39

Tri-West 78, Covenant Christian 55

Triton Central 79, Indiana Math and Science Academy 57

Union Co. 54, Eastern Hancock 52

Vincennes 59, Sullivan 45

Vincennes Rivet 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 46

W. Central 42, Caston 41

W. Lafayette 60, Lafayette Harrison 53, OT

Warsaw 56, Ft. Wayne Snider 48

Western 47, Taylor 46

Westfield 42, Lafayette Jeff 40

Wheeler 58, N. Judson 46

Winamac 59, Tippecanoe Valley 41

Winchester 67, Blackford 60

Zionsville 65, McCutcheon 59

Allen County Conference Tournament Consolation

Adams Central 45, Woodlan 43

S. Adams 60, Southern Wells 43

Championship

Heritage 45, Jay Co. 36

Clerc Classic

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 81, Indiana Deaf 59

Delaware County Tournament Semifinal

Delta 59, Wes-Del 36

Wapahani 68, Cowan 36

Championship

Wapahani 53, Delta 50

Johnson County Tournament Semifinal

Center Grove 67, Indian Creek 59

Franklin 52, Greenwood 50

Championship

Center Grove 68, Franklin 51

Marion County Tournament Semifinal

Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Roncalli 42

Warren Central 62, Lawrence North 58

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship Semifinal

Westview 62, Fairfield 45

Southern Indiana Conference Tournament Championship

Ev. Bosse 106, Ev. Harrison 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Barr-Reeve vs. Loogootee, ppd. to Feb 3.

Bedford N. Lawrence vs. Jennings Co., ppd. to Jan 23.

Bloomington Lighthouse vs. Washington Catholic, ppd.

Bloomington South vs. Indpls Herron, ppd. to Jan 20.

Boonville vs. Pike Central, ppd. to Feb 10.

Borden vs. Charlestown, ppd.

Clarksville vs. Austin, ppd.

Clay City vs. Owen Valley, ppd.

Columbus Christian vs. Cannelton, ppd.

Corydon vs. Crawford Co., ppd. to Jan 24.

Crothersville vs. Christel House Academy, ppd.

Edgewood vs. Greencastle, ppd.

Fountain Central vs. Riverton Parke, ppd.

Franklin Co. vs. Hagerstown, ppd.

Gibson Southern vs. Washington, ppd. to Jan 27.

Indpls HomeSchool vs. Cin. Winton Woods, Ohio, ppd.

Jasper vs. Southridge, ppd.

Milan vs. Hauser, ppd. to Jan 20.

N. Posey vs. Forest Park, ppd.

Paoli vs. Eastern (Pekin), ppd.

Portage vs. Boone Grove, ppd.

S. Knox vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Feb 6.

S. Spencer vs. Tell City, ppd. to Jan 16.

Seymour vs. Columbus East, ppd.

Shakamak vs. N. Daviess, ppd.

Southwestern (Shelby) vs. S. Decatur, ppd.

Springs Valley vs. Shoals, ppd. to Feb 24.

Tecumseh vs. Heritage Hills, ppd. to Jan 22.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Brownstown, ppd. to Feb 6.

Wood Memorial vs. Ev. Day, ppd. to Feb 3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argos 43, Pioneer 33

Batesville 45, Lawrenceburg 30

Beech Grove 61, Speedway 37

Benton Central 57, Attica 38

Bethany Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 20

Brownsburg 45, Fishers 39

Brownsburg 73, Lebanon 26

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 77, Ft. Wayne North 28

Cascade 66, S. Vermillion 45

Center Grove 43, Indpls Roncalli 38

Charlestown 45, Providence 44

Clinton Central 60, Faith Christian 18

Columbus North 36, Bloomington South 32

Connersville 47, Guerin Catholic 38

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian School 33

Crown Point 69, Merrillville 36

Culver Academy 44, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 27

E. Noble 61, DeKalb 50

Frankton 84, Madison-Grant 57

Frontier 79, Gary 21st Century 23

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 65, Ft. Wayne Concordia 52

Gary West 70, Chicago (Hope), Ill. 13

Goshen 39, Warsaw 26

Hamilton Hts. 74, Tipton 22

Hamilton Southeastern 43, Westfield 34

Hammond Noll 87, River Forest 17

Hanover Central 55, Griffith 40

Huntington North 53, Columbia City 44

Indpls Pike 74, Indpls Ben Davis 53

Kankakee Valley 56, Munster 50

Kokomo 50, Indpls Tech 25

Lafayette Harrison 52, Richmond 31

Lafayette Jeff 61, Anderson 48

Lake Central 41, Portage 28

Lake Station 57, Calumet 33

Lawrence Central 59, Decatur Central 49

Manchester 34, Wabash 32

Marion 65, Logansport 50

McCutcheon 60, Muncie Central 40

Michigan City Marquette 60, Kankakee (McNamara), Ill. 32

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, Shelbyville 23

N. Central (Farmersburg) 60, White River Valley 54

New Palestine 49, Whiteland 36

Northeastern 60, Knightstown 39

Northridge 53, NorthWood 37

Norwell 61, Bellmont 49

Pendleton Hts. 53, Rushville 49

Penn 47, Ft. Wayne South 41

Peru 68, Eastern (Greentown) 52

Plymouth 49, Concord 46

Randolph Southern 55, Blue River 36

Rochester 39, Tippecanoe Valley 36

S. Putnam 92, Eminence 23

Simeon, Ill. 63, Michigan City 46

Taylor 44, Maconaquah 30

Vincennes 71, S. Knox 57

W. Central 42, Caston 39

W. Lafayette 62, Western 30

Wawasee 46, Elkhart Memorial 36

Whiting 49, Wheeler 16

Whitko 60, Southwood 55, OT

Allen County Conference Tournament Consolation

Bluffton 36, Southern Wells 34

Woodlan 60, Adams Central 50

Championship

S. Adams 55, Jay Co. 45

Clerc Classic Third Place

Indiana Deaf 43, California Deaf-Fremont, Calif. 34

Delaware County Tournament Championship

Yorktown 58, Delta 34

Indianapolis City Tournament Championship

Heritage Christian 60, Indpls Tindley 50

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship

Angola 48, W. Noble 43

Pioneer Conference Playoffs Ninth Place

Seton Catholic 51, Central Christian 15

Fifth Place

Muncie Burris 49, Indpls Shortridge 43

Third Place

Greenwood Christian 47, Liberty Christian 40

Championship

Bethesda Christian 65, University 49

Willowbrook Tournament

S. Bend St. Joseph's 34, Montini, Ill. 31, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Blackford vs. Mississinewa, ppd.

Bloomington Lighthouse vs. Loogootee, ppd.

Brownstown vs. Jennings Co., ppd. to Jan 22.

Clay City vs. Owen Valley, ppd.

Columbus Christian vs. Cannelton, ppd.

Crawford Co. vs. Paoli, ppd. to Jan 20.

Eastern (Pekin) vs. Christian Academy, ppd.

Floyd Central vs. Bedford N. Lawrence, ppd.

Forest Park vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd.

Franklin Central vs. Bloomington North, ppd. to Jan 18.

Franklin Co. vs. Hagerstown, ppd.

Indpls Irvington vs. Indpls Herron, ppd. to Jan 20.

Indpls Scecina vs. Crothersville, ppd.

Jeffersonville vs. Jasper, ppd.

Morristown vs. Edinburgh, ppd. to Jan 15.

Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Heritage Hills, ccd.

N. Harrison vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Jan 20.

New Albany vs. Columbus East, ppd. to Jan 22.

New Washington vs. Switzerland Co., ppd. to Jan 22.

Oxford Talawanda, Ohio vs. Union Co., ppd. to Jan 15.

Pike Central vs. N. Posey, ppd.

Rock Creek Academy vs. Henryville, ppd.

S. Ripley vs. Oldenburg, ppd.

Silver Creek vs. Austin, ppd. to Jan 18.

Southport vs. Terre Haute South, ppd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Brown Co., ppd.

W. Washington vs. Dubois, ppd.

Waldron vs. Eastern Hancock, ppd. to Jan 16.

Washington Catholic vs. Linton, ppd.

Washington vs. Gibson Southern, ccd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.