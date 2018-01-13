Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Ansonia, Ohio 93, Union City 61
Bloomington South 86, Indpls Arlington 44
Boone Grove 49, S. Central (Union Mills) 47
Brownsburg 61, Lebanon 36
Cambridge City 62, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 80, Penn 63
Chicago (Hope), Ill. 42, Gary West 26
Clinton Prairie 62, Crawfordsville 53
Columbia City 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 54
Connersville 63, Muncie Central 36
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, S. Bend Career Academy 55
Covington 82, Rockville 51
Crown Point 36, Griffith 32
Culver Academy 55, S. Bend St. Joseph's 45
Delphi 50, N. Newton 40
E. Chicago Central 69, Calumet 68
Elkhart Christian 49, Oregon-Davis 41
Elkhart Memorial 62, Hobart 52
Elwood 71, Sheridan 61
Floyd Central 65, N. Harrison 49
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 47
Ft. Wayne Northrop 48, Noblesville 46
Ft. Wayne Wayne 88, S. Bend Washington 85
Glenn 62, Knox 56
Guerin Catholic 74, Martinsville 41
Hamilton Hts. 62, Western Boone 48
Hamilton Southeastern 76, Anderson 60
Hanover Central 75, Hammond Science and Tech 66
Hebron 50, Lake Station 44
Indpls Howe 85, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 78
Indpls Scecina 65, Indpls Lutheran 43
Indpls Tech 97, Marion 84
Jac-Cen-Del 70, Waldron 39
Jeffersonville 65, Providence 45
Kankakee Valley 56, Benton Central 54
Kokomo 62, Peru 47
Kouts 61, Rensselaer 54
Lafayette Catholic 77, Andrean 70
Lakeland Christian 56, S. Bend Trinity 49
Lanesville 60, Orleans 50
Lapel 69, Tri-Central 28
Lawrenceburg 80, N. Decatur 69, 2OT
Liberty Christian 46, Muncie Burris 44
Maconaquah 59, Eastern (Greentown) 47
Michigan City Marquette 68, Kankakee (McNamara), Ill. 60
Monrovia 57, N. Putnam 44
Munster 67, Merrillville 61
N. Vermillion 57, Danville Schlarman, Ill. 33
New Albany 112, Scottsburg 48
New Castle 78, Rushville 45
New Palestine 55, Mooresville 48
Northeastern 60, Knightstown 43
Oak Hill 66, Eastbrook 58
Oldenburg 55, S. Dearborn 36
Pioneer 67, Carroll (Flora) 65, OT
Plainfield 64, Northview 50
Plymouth 61, LaPorte 45
Rossville 50, Frankfort 41
S. Ripley 61, Switzerland Co. 58
Seeger 57, Frontier 37
Shelbyville 61, Pendleton Hts. 57
Shenandoah 60, Monroe Central 55
Tipton 56, Twin Lakes 42
Tri-County 70, LaCrosse 39
Tri-West 78, Covenant Christian 55
Triton Central 79, Indiana Math and Science Academy 57
Union Co. 54, Eastern Hancock 52
Vincennes 59, Sullivan 45
Vincennes Rivet 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 46
W. Central 42, Caston 41
W. Lafayette 60, Lafayette Harrison 53, OT
Warsaw 56, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
Western 47, Taylor 46
Westfield 42, Lafayette Jeff 40
Wheeler 58, N. Judson 46
Winamac 59, Tippecanoe Valley 41
Winchester 67, Blackford 60
Zionsville 65, McCutcheon 59
|Allen County Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Adams Central 45, Woodlan 43
S. Adams 60, Southern Wells 43
|Championship
Heritage 45, Jay Co. 36
|Clerc Classic
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 81, Indiana Deaf 59
|Delaware County Tournament
|Semifinal
Delta 59, Wes-Del 36
Wapahani 68, Cowan 36
|Championship
Wapahani 53, Delta 50
|Johnson County Tournament
|Semifinal
Center Grove 67, Indian Creek 59
Franklin 52, Greenwood 50
|Championship
Center Grove 68, Franklin 51
|Marion County Tournament
|Semifinal
Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Roncalli 42
Warren Central 62, Lawrence North 58
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|Championship Semifinal
Westview 62, Fairfield 45
|Southern Indiana Conference Tournament
|Championship
Ev. Bosse 106, Ev. Harrison 63
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Barr-Reeve vs. Loogootee, ppd. to Feb 3.
Bedford N. Lawrence vs. Jennings Co., ppd. to Jan 23.
Bloomington Lighthouse vs. Washington Catholic, ppd.
Bloomington South vs. Indpls Herron, ppd. to Jan 20.
Boonville vs. Pike Central, ppd. to Feb 10.
Borden vs. Charlestown, ppd.
Clarksville vs. Austin, ppd.
Clay City vs. Owen Valley, ppd.
Columbus Christian vs. Cannelton, ppd.
Corydon vs. Crawford Co., ppd. to Jan 24.
Crothersville vs. Christel House Academy, ppd.
Edgewood vs. Greencastle, ppd.
Fountain Central vs. Riverton Parke, ppd.
Franklin Co. vs. Hagerstown, ppd.
Gibson Southern vs. Washington, ppd. to Jan 27.
Indpls HomeSchool vs. Cin. Winton Woods, Ohio, ppd.
Jasper vs. Southridge, ppd.
Milan vs. Hauser, ppd. to Jan 20.
N. Posey vs. Forest Park, ppd.
Paoli vs. Eastern (Pekin), ppd.
Portage vs. Boone Grove, ppd.
S. Knox vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Feb 6.
S. Spencer vs. Tell City, ppd. to Jan 16.
Seymour vs. Columbus East, ppd.
Shakamak vs. N. Daviess, ppd.
Southwestern (Shelby) vs. S. Decatur, ppd.
Springs Valley vs. Shoals, ppd. to Feb 24.
Tecumseh vs. Heritage Hills, ppd. to Jan 22.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Brownstown, ppd. to Feb 6.
Wood Memorial vs. Ev. Day, ppd. to Feb 3.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argos 43, Pioneer 33
Batesville 45, Lawrenceburg 30
Beech Grove 61, Speedway 37
Benton Central 57, Attica 38
Bethany Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 20
Brownsburg 45, Fishers 39
Brownsburg 73, Lebanon 26
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 77, Ft. Wayne North 28
Cascade 66, S. Vermillion 45
Center Grove 43, Indpls Roncalli 38
Charlestown 45, Providence 44
Clinton Central 60, Faith Christian 18
Columbus North 36, Bloomington South 32
Connersville 47, Guerin Catholic 38
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian School 33
Crown Point 69, Merrillville 36
Culver Academy 44, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 27
E. Noble 61, DeKalb 50
Frankton 84, Madison-Grant 57
Frontier 79, Gary 21st Century 23
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 65, Ft. Wayne Concordia 52
Gary West 70, Chicago (Hope), Ill. 13
Goshen 39, Warsaw 26
Hamilton Hts. 74, Tipton 22
Hamilton Southeastern 43, Westfield 34
Hammond Noll 87, River Forest 17
Hanover Central 55, Griffith 40
Huntington North 53, Columbia City 44
Indpls Pike 74, Indpls Ben Davis 53
Kankakee Valley 56, Munster 50
Kokomo 50, Indpls Tech 25
Lafayette Harrison 52, Richmond 31
Lafayette Jeff 61, Anderson 48
Lake Central 41, Portage 28
Lake Station 57, Calumet 33
Lawrence Central 59, Decatur Central 49
Manchester 34, Wabash 32
Marion 65, Logansport 50
McCutcheon 60, Muncie Central 40
Michigan City Marquette 60, Kankakee (McNamara), Ill. 32
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, Shelbyville 23
N. Central (Farmersburg) 60, White River Valley 54
New Palestine 49, Whiteland 36
Northeastern 60, Knightstown 39
Northridge 53, NorthWood 37
Norwell 61, Bellmont 49
Pendleton Hts. 53, Rushville 49
Penn 47, Ft. Wayne South 41
Peru 68, Eastern (Greentown) 52
Plymouth 49, Concord 46
Randolph Southern 55, Blue River 36
Rochester 39, Tippecanoe Valley 36
S. Putnam 92, Eminence 23
Simeon, Ill. 63, Michigan City 46
Taylor 44, Maconaquah 30
Vincennes 71, S. Knox 57
W. Central 42, Caston 39
W. Lafayette 62, Western 30
Wawasee 46, Elkhart Memorial 36
Whiting 49, Wheeler 16
Whitko 60, Southwood 55, OT
|Allen County Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Bluffton 36, Southern Wells 34
Woodlan 60, Adams Central 50
|Championship
S. Adams 55, Jay Co. 45
|Clerc Classic
|Third Place
Indiana Deaf 43, California Deaf-Fremont, Calif. 34
|Delaware County Tournament
|Championship
Yorktown 58, Delta 34
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Championship
Heritage Christian 60, Indpls Tindley 50
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|Championship
Angola 48, W. Noble 43
|Pioneer Conference Playoffs
|Ninth Place
Seton Catholic 51, Central Christian 15
|Fifth Place
Muncie Burris 49, Indpls Shortridge 43
|Third Place
Greenwood Christian 47, Liberty Christian 40
|Championship
Bethesda Christian 65, University 49
|Willowbrook Tournament
S. Bend St. Joseph's 34, Montini, Ill. 31, OT
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blackford vs. Mississinewa, ppd.
Bloomington Lighthouse vs. Loogootee, ppd.
Brownstown vs. Jennings Co., ppd. to Jan 22.
Clay City vs. Owen Valley, ppd.
Columbus Christian vs. Cannelton, ppd.
Crawford Co. vs. Paoli, ppd. to Jan 20.
Eastern (Pekin) vs. Christian Academy, ppd.
Floyd Central vs. Bedford N. Lawrence, ppd.
Forest Park vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd.
Franklin Central vs. Bloomington North, ppd. to Jan 18.
Franklin Co. vs. Hagerstown, ppd.
Indpls Irvington vs. Indpls Herron, ppd. to Jan 20.
Indpls Scecina vs. Crothersville, ppd.
Jeffersonville vs. Jasper, ppd.
Morristown vs. Edinburgh, ppd. to Jan 15.
Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Heritage Hills, ccd.
N. Harrison vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Jan 20.
New Albany vs. Columbus East, ppd. to Jan 22.
New Washington vs. Switzerland Co., ppd. to Jan 22.
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio vs. Union Co., ppd. to Jan 15.
Pike Central vs. N. Posey, ppd.
Rock Creek Academy vs. Henryville, ppd.
S. Ripley vs. Oldenburg, ppd.
Silver Creek vs. Austin, ppd. to Jan 18.
Southport vs. Terre Haute South, ppd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Brown Co., ppd.
W. Washington vs. Dubois, ppd.
Waldron vs. Eastern Hancock, ppd. to Jan 16.
Washington Catholic vs. Linton, ppd.
Washington vs. Gibson Southern, ccd.
