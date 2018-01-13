Dead woman found inside car with 8-year-old son

FALLS OF ROUGH, KY (WAVE) - A 28-year old woman was found dead inside a car with her 8-year-old son on Saturday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the child was unharmed.

Grayson County Deputy Coroner Howard Tomes identified the dead woman as Jessica Hanford of Big Clifty.

A county road worker discovered the car around 8:00 a.m. off to the side of Lone Hill Road, police said. The woman was in the driver's seat of the vehicle and the 8-year-old boy was in the backseat.

Tomes responded to the scene and said drug paraphernalia was found inside the car. In a statement, Tomes said he believed the car crash happened between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“I don’t think the car crash killed her. It appears drugs are involved," Tomes said.

Police said unconfirmed reports indicate a man may have been present at the time of the car crash and left the scene afterward.

Sheriff Norman Chaffins said the Grayson County Sheriff's Office was conducting a death investigation.

Hanford's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for autopsy.

