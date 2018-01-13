Western Kentucky wins 73-63 to stay unbeaten in C-USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Lamonte Bearden scored 19 points and Western Kentucky remained undefeated in Conference USA with a 73-63 victory over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Charlotte scored the first four points but the Hilltoppers scored the next nine and led the rest of the way, leading 28-20 at halftime with Bearden scoring 11 points.

The 49ers got as close as five, 44-39, after a Jon Davis dunk with 12:19 left but an 8-0 run built WKU's lead back up to 14 with three minutes left.

Darius Thompson added 13 points and Dwight Coleby and Taveion Hollingsworth 10 each for WKU (13-5, 5-0), which won its sixth straight and is 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2014-15. Coleby grabbed 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and Justin Johnson had 14 boards.

Davis scored 26 points for the 49ers (5-11, 1-4), who lost their third straight, and Andrien White added 18.

