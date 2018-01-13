Bellarmine suffers first loss of the season

(Bellarmine University Release)

SOMERS, Wisc.-The host Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers pulled off a major upset this afternoon by knocking off the Bellarmine Knights 80-68 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game this afternoon at DeSimone Gymnasium.



The Rangers, who fell by 36 points at Knights Hall on Dec. 7, scorched the nets for 57.5 percent shooting to become the first Bellarmine opponent to shoot better than 50 percent this season. Parkside made eight of 16 three pointers and converted from the free throw line as well, knocking down 26 of 28 from the charity stripe for 92.9 percent.



The Knights, who came in ranked No. 2 in the NABC rankings and No. 1 in the D2SIDA poll, saw their 14-game winning streak snapped as they shot a season-low 47.1 percent.