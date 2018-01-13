Morehead State holds off Tennessee-Martin 71-67

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Lamontray Harris scored 19 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the second half, and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Morehead State to its first Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season with a 71-67 win over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday night.

Harris, who made 6 of 9 from the field and hit all six of his free throws, sank the go-ahead bucket to retake the lead 69-67 with 35 seconds to play. Morehead State (5-12, 1-5) then got the defensive rebound after UT-Martin's Matthew Butler missed a 3 with 15 seconds left, and Harris got another layup to stretch the advantage to four, sealing it by hauling in another defensive board with two seconds left after UT-Martin again missed a 3.

Londell King added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Morehead State, which controlled the glass 41-28 and got 21 assists on its 25 baskets.

Butler finished with 21 points to lead Tennessee-Martin (6-13, 1-5), which outscored the Eagles 38-33 in the second half. Jailen Gill had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Skyhawks and Fatodd Lewis and Darius Thompson scored 12 apiece.

